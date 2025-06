New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at an e-rickshaw factory in Delhi’s Ghonda area on Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the fire department, the blaze started around 2.49 pm in the factory's charging station.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported, they added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI BM BM MPL MPL