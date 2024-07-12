Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Bawana, no one injured

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic item manufacturing factory in outer Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area on Friday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

A call was received at 10 am about the fire at a two-storey factory. Six fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused within half an hour, the official said.

The fire was on the ground and first floors of the building, he added.