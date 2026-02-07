Delhi: Fire breaks out at garbage dump in Shahdara; 2 to 4 vehicles gutted

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a garbage dump in east Delhi's Shahdara area on Saturday evening, gutting approximately three to four vehicles, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The fire department received a call about the blaze at around 8.36 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

"The fire spread from the garbage dump and engulfed three to four vehicles parked nearby. Firefighting operations are underway," he informed, adding that no injuries have been reported so far. PTI SSJ MPL MPL MPL