New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house near Arya Samaj Mandir in Janakpuri area of west Delhi on Thursday, prompting authorities to rush eight fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

There are no reports of any casualties yet.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire call was received around 1.11 pm. Eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Efforts to douse the flames are currently underway. PTI BM BM SKY SKY