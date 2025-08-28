Delhi: Fire breaks out at office in Wazirpur Commercial Complex; no casualty

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A fire broke out in an office in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Commercial Complex on Thursday, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said, adding about 1,000 books kept in the office were burnt.

An incident of fire breaking out on the first floor of the building was reported at 1.50 pm, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

"We rushed eight fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 3.25 pm," the DFS official added.

Police said that in preliminary investigation, the fire seems to have broken out due to a short-circuit.

"A fire incident was reported at Book Seminar Office in Kumar Tower. No person was found inside the office. Approximately 1,000 books were burnt. The cause of fire appears to be short-circuit," a senior police officer said. PTI SSJ SHS SSJ SHS KVK KVK