Delhi: Fire breaks out in 2 factories in Narela Industrial area

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in two factories in outernorth Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Monday, prompting authorities to rush 16 fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call was received at 4.25 pm in a shoe making factory following which another factory next to it also caught fire, the official added.

"We rushed 16 fire tenders to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 7.15 pm. The cooling operation is underway," the official added. PTI SSJ MPL MPL