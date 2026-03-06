Delhi: Fire breaks out in four-storey Bhajanpura building; no casualties

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area son Friday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush nine fire tenders, a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

A call regarding the fire in the building, which housed some restaurants, was received at 1.01 pm, he said, adding that the fire was doused by 2.25 pm.

"The fire was on the ground, first and second floor. We rushed nine fire tenders to the spot," the officer said, adding that no casualty was reported so far.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire. PTI SSJ PRK