Delhi: Fire breaks out in jhuggis in Rohini, no casualty reported

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in Rohini's Sector 18 area on Sunday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The DFS said it received a call regarding the blaze at 7.01 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He added that no casualty or injury has been reported so far, and that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Residents alerted the police and fire control room after smoke was seen rising from the jhuggi cluster. The fire led to panic in the densely populated area.