Delhi: Fire breaks out in Rohini Sector 17 jhuggi cluster, 20 fire tenders deployed

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a jhuggi cluster in Rohini Sector 17 on Sunday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said, adding that 20 fire tenders were deployed.

Officials said they received a distress call around 11:55 am and dispatched 20 fire tenders to the spot.

"Firefighters are currently trying to douse the blaze and the operation is underway to bring the situation under control," he said.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area. Further details awaited, he added.