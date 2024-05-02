Delhi: Fire breaks out in slum in Madanpur Khadar

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a slum in Madanpur Khadar area on Thursday evening, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Advertisment

"We received a call at 7.44 pm about fire in slum area of Madanpur Khadar area. We have pressed 13 fire vehicles immediately to the spot," the officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The police was informed and they along with the fire fighters began the rescue operation.

On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in the Shahbad dairy area which gutted more than 100 shanties. PTI BM AS AS