Delhi: Fire breaks out on first floor of Hamdard building in Asaf Ali Road

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A fire broke out on the first floor of the Hamdard Building located in Delhi's Asaf Ali Road on Wednesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The officer said that the fire occurred in the packing material on the first floor, adding that efforts are being made to ensure no one is trapped inside.

"We received a call regarding a fire at the Hamdard Building at 3.03 pm. We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was under control by 3.45 pm. Cooling operation is underway," said the officer. PTI BM BM MPL MPL