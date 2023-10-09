Delhi fire dept awards 684 casual performance licences for Ramleela, Durga Puja

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Delhi fire department has awarded 684 casual performance licences for Ramleela and Durga Puja this year, officials said on Monday.

An official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said that people apply for temporary NOC, also known as Casual Performance Licence (CPL), for a brief period every year for organising public gatherings during the festive season.

"This year, 724 applications were received for CPL for Ramleela and Durga Puja. Of them, 684 permissions were uploaded, while 40 will be uploaded," the official said.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted a special exemption for using loudspeakers till midnight during the Ramleela and Durga Puja celebrations.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Loudspeakers will be used during the late-night Ramlila performances." The DDMA's previous directive imposing a ban on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm has been suspended until further orders, it added.

The statement said the chief minister was committed to ensuring that religious events like Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra were celebrated with grandeur and convenience.