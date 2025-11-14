Delhi fire dept refuses renewal of safety certificate to Talkatora annex

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has refused to renew the fire safety certificate of an annexe building at Talkatora stadium due to various "shortcomings" in its alarm systems, broken hydrants and smoke detectors, officials said on Friday.

In a letter written to the New Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (NDMC) on Thursday, the DFS pointed out 12 shortcomings in the fire safety arrangements at the stadium's annexe building.

The building was inspected by the DFS officials on November 6 in the presence of NDMC representatives.

The inspected noted that fire control room panels at the ground floor were not working. The public address system on the ground floor, manually operated electronic fire alarms, smoke management system, detectors were similarly found to be non-functional, as per the letter.

A terrace pump of 900 litres per minute capacity was found removed, hydrants were damaged and hoses were missing at some places. Staircases were found to be locked and blocked by furniture and other materials, stated the letter.

"In view of these shortcomings, the application for issuance for Fire Safety Certificate is rejected," it said.

The occupancy of the building in absence of requisite fire safety arrangements will be be at the risk and liability of the owner and occupier, it warned and asked for the authorities concerned to take necessary action.

The DFS has also rejected an application to issue fire safety certificate to the 600 bedded Ambedkar hospital in Dakshinpuri.

The fire officials inspected the building in May 2023 to verify various safety measures installed in it. It was found that the pressurisation system for staircase, lift shaft and lobby was not functional, self closing device on fire check doors was not provided and smoke management system was not working, an official document showed.

Automatic fire detection, alarm system and manually operated electronic fire alarm system were provided but not functional.

An inspection of the hospital building was conducted by the DFS on October 30 this year, and it was observed that the shortcomings noticed earlier were yet not removed, said a letter of the fire department to the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) on Thursday.