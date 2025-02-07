Delhi: Fire erupts at Okhla landfill, firefighters at site

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Okhla landfill site on Friday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Videos purporting to show smoke billowing from the landfill became widely circulated on social media.

"We received a call regarding a fire at the Okhla landfill around 2:45 pm. Eight fire engines were sent to the spot and efforts to douse the flames are underway," the official said.

However, an MCD official said that the minor fire was immediately controlled.

The local police have also been informed, he added.