Delhi: Fire NOC rejected for trauma building of RML Hospital over safety lapses

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service has refused to renew the fire safety certificate for the trauma building of the RML hospital here after inspections revealed serious lapses, including non-functional fire safety systems, missing fire check doors, damaged hydrants, and inadequate access for fire tenders, officials said on Monday.

In a notice dated December 4, the fire department said its officers inspected the premises of the trauma building at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on November 14 in the presence of officers from the concerned departments.

During the visit, at least 14 major shortcomings were recorded, putting one of the city's largest government hospitals at potential risk, according to an official document.

The notice mentions that the hospital lacks a six-metre-wide motorable road with a nine-metre turning radius required for the fire tender movement. The lifts are not protected with designated lift lobbies in the basement, and although smoke detectors are installed, they were found to be non-functional.

It also added that the pressurisation system for lift shafts, lobbies, and staircases was not provided, and the automatic sprinkler system was either not working or missing entirely in several locations, including above false ceilings.

Hose reels were provided, but were not found to be functional. Fire check doors were not provided at some places, and fire pumps were found not in auto mode, it said, adding that the overhead storage tank found was not connected with the firefighting system.

The storage capacity was also found to be 30,000 litres, as against the required capacity of 50,000 litres. It also stated that temporary structures provided on the terrace of the fifth floor and staircases are not continuous up to the terrace level in accordance with the sanction plan.

"In view of the above shortcomings, the application for issuance of Fire Safety Certificate is rejected. The occupancy of the building/premises in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the owner/occupier," the notice reads. PTI SSJ SSJ MPL MPL