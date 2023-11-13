Delhi Fire Service records 208 calls on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service on Diwali received 208 calls related to fire, 22 of them caused by firecrackers, and other stress situation, an official said on Monday.

There were major fire incidents at Sadar Bazar, East of Kailash, Shastri Nagar, Sultanpur and Tilak Nagar on Sunday but no one was injured, the DFS official said.

He said 22 fire tenders took two hours to control the blaze at a godown at Sadar Bazar in Central Delhi, he said.

In West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, there was a fire at a market that gutted half a dozen shops. A fire incident was reported in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri as well.

"We received 16 non-fatal fire calls from Mangolpuri, Bajleet Nagar, Bhorgagh, Rajouri Garden, Kohat Enclave, three road accidents," said the official, adding three calls were received about locked houses.

The DFS further said that out of 208 calls, 166 were related to blaze, including 22 caused by firecrackers and 21 fire in garbage. Twelve calls were regarding rescue of animals, seven for bird rescue, seven for rescue, five for road accidents, eight for special job or work, and three standby calls.

Sharing details of last 13 years, the Fire Department said that 206 fire calls were received in 2011, 184 in 2012, 177 the year after, 211 in 2014, a total of 290 in 2015, 243 in 2016, 204 in 2017.

A total of 271 fire-related calls were received in 2018, 245 in 2019, 205 in 2020, 152 in 2021 and 201 in 2022. PTI ALK BM BM TIR TIR