Delhi Fire Service to deploy extra fire tenders, QRVs for Diwali safety

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service has deployed additional fire tenders and quick response vehicles at key locations across the city on October 19 and 20 to ensure swift responses during Diwali celebrations, DFS sources said.

As part of the plan, water tenders will also be deployed at strategic points across all districts of the national capital, including high-density markets, residential areas, and major traffic zones.

The DFS has identified areas prone to congestion and narrow lanes, where QRVs will remain on standby to handle emergencies quickly. These will be deployed on October 19 and 20 from 5 pm to midnight.

"Fire personnel have been instructed to maintain full readiness and coordinate closely with local police and disaster management teams. Special attention will be given to crowded marketplaces and residential clusters where Diwali celebrations are expected to peak," the source said.

In addition to the deployment, the department has issued advisories urging citizens to follow safety precautions while lighting lamps and bursting crackers. Residents have also been advised to ensure clear access routes for emergency vehicles.

The Delhi Fire Service typically experiences a surge in calls during Diwali. Last year, the department handled over 200 fire-related calls on Diwali night alone, most caused by firecrackers.

"With proactive deployment and heightened vigilance, we aim to ensure a safe and incident-free Diwali for Delhiites," the source said. PTI BM HIG HIG