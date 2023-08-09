Delhi Fire Services has best equipment, people in safe hands: Minister Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Delhi government's fire department has the "best equipment" to fight fire incidents, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday and assured people in the national capital that they are in "safe hands".

Gahlot was attending an event organised by the Delhi Fire Services that showcased the modern equipment procured by the department.

"Since 2015, we have been infusing funds into the fire department so that it is strengthened from every aspect. We have the latest technology, the best equipment -- be it the mini robot, turntable ladders or the refabricated hydraulic platforms. We have been coming up with the latest state-of-the-art training facilities and more funds are being sanctioned," the minister said.

Noting that the ability of a city to respond quickly to fire incidents shows how prepared its government is to mitigate any disaster, Gahlot said the people of Delhi are in safe hands.

"I think Delhiites don't need to worry at all, they are in safe hands. The (Arvind) Kejriwal government has, since 2015, been taking care of every aspect. We have the best of officers and the best equipment. There is no need to worry at all," he added.

Over the course of the demonstration, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg spoke extensively about the new technology that the department has procured. These include a multi-articulated water tower, newly refabricated hydraulic platforms, turntable ladders and a mini robot.

After the conclusion of the demonstration, Gahlot operated some of the equipment and praised the fire services' level of preparation.

The multi-articulated water tower is a remotely-operated appliance with a high resolution camera that can be used to fight fires in multistorey buildings. The turntable ladder can reach up to a height of 32 metres in 40 seconds to facilitate fire-fighting efforts.

The mini robot is a remote-controlled appliance that can manoeuvre like a firefighter and extinguish flames, thus minimising the danger to lives from explosions in hazardous environments.

Gahlot also posted in Hindi on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the visit.

"Inspected the Fire Safety Management Academy of the fire department located at Rohini today. Delhi Fire Services is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment such as Bronto skylift, mini robot etc to deal with emergency situation and is capable of dealing with any emergency." He added, "Bronto skylift can go up to a height of 40 metres and can save lives in emergency situations, while the mini robot can also be operated in 500 degrees Celsius and can be controlled from a distance of two kilometres. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are determined to modernise the Delhi Fire Services." PTI COR SLB SZM