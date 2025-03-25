Delhi Fire Services HQ to get multi-storey upgrade; dept gets Rs 125 cr in FY26 budget

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the upgradation of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) headquarters into a multi-storey, hi-tech and advanced building.

The Delhi government in the budget for 2025-26 presented by Gupta has earmarked Rs 125 crore for capital projects under DFS. To enhance fire response in congested areas, the government will introduce two-wheelers as first-response vehicles and deploy small fire engines at 100 different locations.

The budget has allocated Rs 110 crore for modernising fire services, including procuring 17 water bowsers, multi-articulated fire towers, aerial ladder platforms and vans. Additionally, 24 multi-utility vehicles will be equipped with high-pressure pumps, and live cameras will be installed for real-time monitoring.

A consultant will be appointed to upgrade the DFS control room, implement AI-based dispatch solutions and simplify the fire safety certificate process.