Delhi Fire Services to inspect Khan Market shops for NOCs after blaze at restaurant

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi Fire Services (DFS) will inspect no-objection certificates (NOCs) of shops in Khan Market here following a recent fire at a restaurant, an official said on Thursday.

The decision was taken after a fire broke out at a restaurant in Khan Market on the morning of February 22. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire station had received the call at 2.56 am, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders to the site.

The blaze originated in the temporary bar and dining structures on the terrace of two adjacent restaurants. Firefighters managed to contain the flames of both the establishments that occupy ground-plus-two-storey buildings.

A senior official of the DFS said that although the matter regarding procuring fire NOC is under consideration of the court, but the department from time to time requests all the shopkeepers to procure the certificate.

He said the teams from the department will visit Khan Market to check the NOC.

President of Khan Market Traders' Association Sanjiv Mehra told PTI that the government should take strict action against the defaulters who do not have a fire NOC, as such incidents not only pose a serious risk but also affect other businesses.

"The Delhi High Court has granted a stay to some restaurant owners in Khan Market who do not have the NOC. Recent fire in two restaurants affected business of others as well," Mehra added.