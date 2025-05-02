Delhi Fire Services to undergo revamp; LG nods to proposal for tripartite agreement: Officials

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is up for a comprehensive audit and revamp aimed at improving its response time and efficiency in tackling fire emergencies and other situations requiring its deployment, officials said on Friday.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved a tripartite agreement involving the DFS, the Directorate General of Fire Services, Home Guard and Civil Defence, Government of India, and the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) for the audit and revamp, Raj Niwas officials said.

The initiative was aimed at enhancing the Delhi Fire Services' prompt response time and efficiency in addressing fire emergencies and related services rendered by the Delhi government agency, they said.

A proposal of the Delhi government's Home Department sought a thorough restructuring of the DFS to boost its service delivery and public safety, officials said. The proposal was discussed with the Director Generals of NCGG and Centre's Fire Services last year, they said.

"Both the top officers expressed interest in collaborating with the Delhi Fire Services to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of its current operations and recommend improvements across operational, financial, institutional, and legislative dimensions," said a Raj Niwas official.

The three organisations involved with the initiative are likely to soon ink a memorandum of understanding.

The plan is to modernise DFS infrastructure including fire fighting equipment, ensuring availability of all the necessary tools and resources to firefighters, regular training and capacity building to strengthen their skills, he said.

The NCGG will focus on implementing good governance practices within the department, ensuring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness. Furthermore, the NCGG will work on re-engineering departmental processes to improve efficiency and citizen-centricity, while also providing capacity-building programs for personnel, officials said.

The Directorate General of Fire Services, Government of India, on the other hand, will prioritise the adoption of national standards and best practices in fire safety and prevention. It will be achieved through ensuring alignment with national policies and guidelines, they stated.

The DFS personnel will also undergo training and capacity-building programmes focussing on the latest techniques and technologies in fire safety, and share resources and expertise of the Directorate General of Fire Services, they added.