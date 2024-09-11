Delhi: Firearms dealer nabbed, 10 arms seized

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to busted an inter-state firearms supply syndicate and apprehended a member of the gang, officials on Wednesday said.

The accused has been identified as Angat Singh (26) and 10 weapons have been seized from his possession, they said.

On September 5, a tip-off was received that an interstate illegal firearms supplier, Angat Singh, will come to Dhaula Kuan. A trap was laid and Singh was apprehended, a senior police officer said.

"Total ten firearms (five semi-automatic high quality pistols and five single-shot pistols) were seized from him. He learnt the process of manufacturing of illegal arms and started manufacturing in the remote areas of Balwadi in Madhya Pradesh," said the officer.

He was found involved in total six cases in Gurugram and Delhi. Further interrogation and investigation is in progress, police said.