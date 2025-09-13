Delhi: FIRs lodged after altercation between lawyers, family members at Tis Hazari Court

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered two FIRs after a scuffle broke out between a group of lawyers and three members of a family, including a 70-year-old woman, at the Tis Hazari Court complex here, officials said on Saturday.

Three PCR calls regarding altercations in the court premises were received at the Subzi Mandi police station between 11:03 am and 11:06 am on Friday.

A team from the Tis Hazari Court police post reached the spot and found a group of lawyers allegedly manhandling certain people. Both sides were taken to the police post for an inquiry, a senior officer said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that a 70-year-old woman had come to the court with her son, Harsh (42), and 40-year-old daughter for a hearing. Their proxy lawyer was also present.

"When Harsh demanded the case file, the proxy lawyer allegedly refused, leading to a scuffle. Other advocates intervened and allegedly thrashed Harsh and his family, including his elderly mother," a police officer said.

Police said two written complaints were later received from the lawyers. The proxy lawyer alleged that Harsh abused and manhandled him, while a 26-year-old female lawyer alleged that when she tried to stop the scuffle, she was abused, assaulted and her gold chain snatched.

Based on their complaints and medical examination reports, two FIRs were registered at the Subzi Mandi police station, the officer said.

Harsh, his mother and sister were also medically examined. However, they declined to give statements and instead, submitted a handwritten note, police said.

"Efforts are underway to record their detailed statements. Further investigation is in progress," the officer added. PTI SSJ RC