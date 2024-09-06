Delhi: Fish vendor attacked with butcher's knife in Patel Nagar, one held

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A fish vendor was critically injured when two other vendors allegedly attacked him with a butcher's knife at central Delhi's Patel Nagar Fish Market, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when an argument broke out between the victim, Amir (23), and the accused, Jitendra (40), over space of their shops in the fish market, the officials said.

According to a police officer, during the altercation, Jitendra, along with another vendor named Sonu, allegedly attacked Amir with a butcher's knife, causing severe injury on his left wrist.

Amir was rushed to the hospital by bystanders, who also informed the local police, the officer said, adding that the victim is currently receiving treatment.

Police said they have registered an FIR under relevant sections and arrested Jintendra, while efforts are underway to nab Sonu. PTI ALK ALK BHJ BHJ