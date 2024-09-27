Delhi: Five detained, truck overloaded with sheep and goats seized from civil lines area

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Delhi Police detained five people and seized a truck overloaded with sheep and goats from north Delhi’s civil lines area, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, a total of 238 sheep and goats were rescued and taken to district society for prevention of cruelty to animals (DSPCA).

"On September 25, at around 4.45 am, the team on emergency duty received a call regarding a truck overloaded with sheep and goats. The truck was going from Majnu Ka Tila towards Kashmere Gate," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that they checked the vehicle and the truck was found overloaded/overcrowded with sheep and goats in which some animals also got injured. The driver of the truck identified as Bilal (27) along with four other accused Atmaram, Suraj, Vasid and Safiq were detained.

"They disclosed that they have brought the sheep and goats from different places of Rajasthan and were going to Gajipur Mandi in Delhi to sell the animals," the officer said.

As per the transportation rules, a normal truck can carry only 40 sheep or goats and a large truck can carry more than 40 sheep or goats, but having separate cage with adequate distance, police said. PTI BM AS