Delhi: Five held for theft of 'supari' worth Rs 60 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested five people allegedly involved in the theft of a truck carrying 430 sacks of betel nut (supari) worth Rs 60 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The complainant, Rahul Verma filed an FIR at at Narela Police Station, following which a police team was formed to trace the accused, a senior police officer said.

According to the officer that team conducted raids at Kheri Aasra, Jhajjar and Brahampuri in Delhi.

On January 8 two suspects -- Harsh and Ankit -- both 24-years-old were arrested and 109 sacks of supari weighing 7,630 kilograms were seized from them, he said.

In a follow-up raid on January 10 three more people -- Amit Kumar (44), Sunil Kumar (51) and Mohammad Kallu Kureshi (56) -- were nabbed along with 38 sacks of supari weighing 4,800 kilograms, the officer said. PTI BM BM OZ OZ