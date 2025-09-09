Delhi flood: AAP seeks assistance for official documents, compensation for farmers

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The AAP on Tuesday urged the Delhi government to extend assistance to flood-affected people by providing compensation and setting up camps to help them obtain official documents.

Many areas along the riverbank were flooded last week after the Yamuna breached the danger level of 205.33 metres, and the displaced people had to be relocated to relief camps on higher ground. In a post on X, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "The poorest are the most affected by the floods. We appeal to the Delhi government to immediately provide them with all necessary relief." Earlier in the day, former Delhi CM Atishi urged the government to assist in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

"I received a call from Reena, who said that she had lost mattresses, utensils, her children's books and official documents in the floods. The water level has receded, but whatever is left is also not usable," she said at a press conference. Atishi urged Gupta to set up camps for affected residents in their localities to help them obtain official documents. "They haven't been able to go to work in the last 10 days and do not have any money with them. I urge the government to provide them with minimum wages, and farmers whose crops have been destroyed should be compensated for their losses also," she added.

The water level of the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.96 metres at 6 am on Tuesday, and was inching towards the warning mark of 204.50 metres, officials said.

The water level has been declining after touching the season's highest at 207.48 metres last Thursday.

As the Yamuna water level continues to decline, people have started shovelling out mud and silt from their homes that were inundated. PTI SLB APL APL AMJ AMJ