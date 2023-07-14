Delhi flood catastrophe wrought by Haryana BJP govt, claims AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday lashed out at the Haryana government accusing it of being responsible for the Delhi flood by releasing water in the city from its Hathnikund barrage.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said that the BJP MPs in Delhi "could have negotiated" with the Haryana government to tackle the flood situation here, but they chose not to.

"Haryana released water from Hathnikund barrage towards Delhi only and this has caused the flood situation here. The Chief Secretaries of three states - Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana should have coordinated to tackle it," Singh, also a Rajya Sabha member, claimed.

He alleged that the water from Hathnikund barrage was released only in the Yamuna canal of Delhi and not towards the east and west canals of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Since July 10, the Haryana government has been releasing water in one direction, whereas it could have been distributed evenly in all three states. The Delhi flood is an organised plan. The BJP has purposely pushed the national capital into this situation and made people suffer because of political reasons," he alleged.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti too called the Delhi flood a "BJP-made disaster." "The east and west canals of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are completely dry. The water flow has been diverted towards Delhi purposely. The flood in Delhi is a BJP made disaster," Bharti alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to the allegations.

AAP National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar claimed that though Delhi witnessed no heavy rain in the last three days, the low lying areas near Yamuna in Delhi are still inundated, even as she concurred with party leaders' view on Haryana solely being responsible for the flood.

"It is unfortunate that the Centre is hell bent on doing negative politics. It is a man-made disaster," Kakkar alleged.

"All our leaders are on the ground and trying their best to provide relief to people. Why is the water flow diverted only towards Delhi? Accountability must be fixed and questions must be asked," she said.