Delhi flood control dept to hire third-party auditor to monitor, improve projects

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi government's Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department is set to bring in a third-party audit agency to enhance both the quality and timely execution of desilting and other works across the city, officials said on Thursday.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over recurring waterlogging during monsoon months -- a problem often attributed to inadequate or delayed desilting of crucial drainage system.

According to the officials, the proposed third-party agency will also monitor a wide range of ongoing works, extending beyond major drains to include development projects in rural areas, unauthorized colonies, and the upkeep of several water bodies managed by the department.

As per the tender floated by the I&FC, the third-party inspections will cover works worth approximately Rs 500 crore over a two-year period.

"The basic concept of this process is that the contractor performs execution as per specifications to ensure a quality product, and the third-party inspection agency performs testing and inspection as per CPWD specifications and the guidelines on the quality system," an official explained.

The objective, they emphasized, is to ensure that public infrastructure projects-particularly those linked to drainage-meet established quality benchmarks and are completed within stipulated timelines.

By introducing an independent monitoring mechanism, the department aims to ensure better accountability, and maintain transparency throughout the execution of the project.

Waterlogging has remained one of the city's persistent civic challenges, and addressing it is among the promises made by the BJP government. Large drains such as the Najafgarh and Shahdara drains play a critical role in preventing urban flooding.

The move is expected to streamline monitoring and strengthen quality control of works by the department. PTI SSM NB