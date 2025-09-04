Delhi flood: Road approaching Yamuna Bank Metro inundated

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The approach road to the Yamuna Bank Metro Station was rendered inaccessible on Thursday after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark here, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
The station, however, remains operational and passengers can use it as an interchange point, the corporation said.
Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys and opt for alternative routes to reach the station.
Metro operations and train speed across the network remain unaffected, DMRC added.
According to an official, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 207.44 metres at 4 pm.
The warning level in Delhi is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.
Evacuation of people in vulnerable areas begins once the level crosses 206 metres. PTI SHB VN VN