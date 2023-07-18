Delhi floods: Govt officials visit relief camps, interact with affected people

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi government officials on Tuesday visited flood relief camps in Shahdara and southeast district to know about the status of facilities being provided to the affected people there.

Over 27,000 people have been evacuated till now, with 17,870 staying in tents and shelters, according to an official data.

On Tuesday, some government officials visited a relief camp in Shahdara and interacted with the displaced people, said an official.

They were informed that the residents are being provided all the facilities with special attention being paid to women and children, the official said. At another relief camp in a government school in southeast district, the officials interacted with the evacuees who told them they were being given meals and all other facilities.

"Some of the displaced informed us that they had even lost their cows and buffaloes in the flooding," the official said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Delhi further improved, as the water level in Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge at 8 pm stood at 205.30 metres, which is below the danger level of 205.33 metres.