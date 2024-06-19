Delhi food joint murder: Bus ticket, charger found in victim's pocket; gangwar suspected

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the Rajouri Garden food joint murder case but is yet to identify the victim, even as a foreign-based gangster purportedly took the responsibility of the killing through a social media post.

A man in his early 30s was shot dead Tuesday late evening by two men while he was sitting with a woman at the Burger King outlet at the J Block of Rajouri Garden.

A senior police officer said the victim's mobile phone is missing and no other identity proof has been recovered. A bus ticket and a phone charger have been from his pocket along with a gamchha (scarf), he said.

He said the police have recovered a CCTV footage in which the man is seen entering the eatery where the woman was already waiting.

Minutes after he sat there, two men came and sprayed him with bullets, firing around 40 rounds to leave him dead on the sport, the officer said, adding the attacker fled from the spot.

The woman who was sitting with him also fled away, he said.

Hours after the incident, a social media post emerged in which foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau took the responsibility of the attack.

The post states that they have avenged the killing of 'Shaki Dada' who was eliminated allegedly by their rival gang.

The post also mentions the names of alleged gangsters Naveen Bali, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Kharampur and Neeraj Faridpur.

The gang which operates in Delhi and Haryana is notorious for demanding extortions, an officer said, adding police are verifying the authenticity of the social media post.

They have also launched a search for the woman who was with the victim during the incident. PTI ALK TIR TIR