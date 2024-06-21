Delhi food outlet murder: Police interrogates jailed gangsters

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Dabas alias Bali were interrogated by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with the murder of a man at a food outlet in Rajouri Garden, officials said on Friday. Bawana and Bali are the associates of fugitive Spain-based gangster Himanshu Bhau. They took responsibility for the killing in a social media post, saying his gang had avenged the killing of Bawana's cousin Shakti Singh in October 2020. On Tuesday, Aman Joon, 26, was killed when he was seated with a woman inside a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block.

It is believed that Joon had given a tip-off to gangster Ashok Pradhan about Shakti Singh. The post had mentioned the names of gangsters Naveen Dabas alias Bali, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Kharampur, and Neeraj Faridpur. The killings will continue, it also said.

According to a police officer, Bawana and Bali were taken into custody, and interrogated by two separate teams of the Special Cell. The duo have refused to be involved in the murder of Joon, so far, a police officer.

Bawana has been lodged in Tihar since 2015 and Bali since 2013. Both are facing several cases of extortion, the Arms Act and other heinous cases in Delhi and Haryana. The officials said Pradeep alias Kala Khairampuria, a resident of Haryana's Hisar was killed in their ongoing gang war in 2021. In this murder, Aman had also received a bullet in his hip but he managed to survive. Neeraj Faridpuria, hailing from Palwal, is stated to be running the Bambiha gang from Canada. He had fled out of the country via Dubai in 2019, officials said.

The gangster used the names of the members on social media posts to tell that they belonged to the same group, they added.