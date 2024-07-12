Delhi food outlet murder: Shooters killed in police encounter in Haryana

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Three gangsters, including two shooters allegedly behind last month's murder in a west Delhi food joint, were shot dead on Friday in a joint operation by the Haryana Police and the Delhi Crime Branch in Sonipat, officials said.

They were identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharar and Vicky Ridhana, the officials added.

Police said all three were members of the Himanshu Bhau gang.

The encounter took place in Sonipat's Kharkhoda area, an officer said, adding that all of them were wanted by the police of Haryana and Delhi. PTI ALK IJT IJT