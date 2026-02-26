Delhi food safety dept intensifies drive ahead of Holi, collects 66 samples

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi government's food safety department lifted 66 food samples during a special drive on Thursday following directions from Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The department has intensified food safety drives across the national capital ahead of Holi, officials said.

According to an official statement, the samples included 54 for surveillance and 12 legal samples. These were collected from wholesale and retail markets, roadside establishments and areas in outer Delhi as part of a citywide crackdown on adulteration.

"The health and safety of Delhi's citizens is our top priority. There will be zero tolerance towards food adulteration," Singh said, adding that enforcement teams will remain active on weekends throughout the festive season.

The minister also directed officials to expand checks to densely populated localities and residential clusters where dairy products are prepared and supplied.

Officials said the collected samples included 16 from prepared foods (nine surveillance, seven legal), 18 samples of salt, spices, soups, sauces and protein products (17 surveillance, one legal), and 17 samples of cereals and pulses (13 surveillance, four legal). 11 surveillance samples of fats and oils and four samples of dairy products were also collected.

The officials said their focus is on pulses and festival-related food items due to higher seasonal consumption. "Inspection teams have been formed to keep a check in major khoya and paneer markets where samples were collected and action initiated in cases of violations," they said.

Surveillance has been stepped up at Delhi's border entry points to prevent the inflow of adulterated items into the city, the officials added.