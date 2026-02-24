Delhi Forest Dept allows transplantation of 40 trees for DMRC works near RK Ashram

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Delhi Forest Department has issued two separate permissions allowing transplantation of 40 trees for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) construction works near RK Ashram Metro Station under Phase-IV of the Delhi Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) project, according to official documents.

In the first order dated January 13, the department permitted transplantation of 14 trees for the construction of a crossover portion at RK Ashram Metro Station (Line-8). The document says the trees fall within the construction area of the proposed crossover and were examined during site inspection before approval was granted.

The order also directs DMRC to undertake compensatory plantation of 140 saplings, which is 10 times the number of trees permitted for transplantation. The document records that DMRC deposited a security amount of Rs 7.98 lakh for carrying out the transplantation.

In a second order dated February 4, the department granted permission for the transplantation of 26 trees for the construction of a box pushing shaft at RK Ashram Metro Station. The document notes that 33 trees were initially identified, but the number was reduced to 26 after inspection, with seven trees saved.

According to the February 4 order, DMRC has been directed to carry out compensatory plantation of 260 saplings at Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area and maintain them for seven years. The document states that a security amount of Rs 14.82 lakh was deposited for transplantation of 26 trees.

Both permissions were issued under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, and are subject to conditions including geo-tagging of transplanted trees, submission of progress reports and compliance with court directions, as stated in the official documents. PTI SGV SGV KSS KSS