Delhi forest dept restores toll-free green helpline

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Delhi government's Department of Forests and Wildlife has restored its toll-free Green Helpline number 1800118600 for receiving complaints related to trees, wildlife and forest-related issues, an official order said.

The department said the helpline has been revived with effect from February 1, 2026, and is now fully functional. The service is currently being operated by a technology service provider engaged by the department.

Officials said all complaints related to the Forests and Wildlife Department will now be received through the toll-free Green Helpline, which will act as the primary channel for citizens to report issues such as illegal tree-cutting, wildlife distress, and other forest-related concerns.

With the restoration of the toll-free number, the temporary arrangement under which complaints were being received -- through an alternative helpline number 011-23378513 -- has been discontinued with immediate effect.

The alternative number had been put in place in April 2024 as an interim measure after the toll-free helpline became non-functional. During that period, forest guards posted at the department's headquarters in the Protection and Monitoring branch were assigned to attend complaints through the temporary control room arrangement.

The order further directed the Forest Control Room (FCR) at the department's headquarters to ensure proper follow-up of complaints received through the helpline portal and to strictly adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures while handling them.

Officials said the revival is aimed at streamlining the complaint redressal system and making it easier for residents to report environmental and wildlife-related issues to the department. PTI SGV PRK