Delhi: Former delivery agent, 4 others arrested for robbery at jewellery office

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested five people, including a former delivery agent and a bus driver allegedly involved in a robbery at a jewellery office in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, officials said on Friday.

According to police, Raju Saini, Kamal Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Dipender Kumar Saini and Deepak Chauhan were arrested on Thursday.

Out of the looted cash of Rs 39 lakh, Rs 33.12 lakh has been recovered from their possession, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S K Sain said the accused has committed the robbery after tying its accountant with a tape and rope. With the help of CCTV footage, the police found the registration number of the motorcycle used in the crime and nabbed Raju Saini and Deepak Kumar from Shastri Market in Moti Nagar.

On their tip-off, Dipender Kumar and Kamal were apprehended and Rs 15 lakh cash, a dagger, gloves, pieces of rope and tapes were recovered from them, police said.

Subsequently, police arrested Deepak Umar Chauhan from UP's Bijnor, and recovered Rs 18.12 lakh from him.

Police said accused Kamal used to work as a delivery agent, but is jobless at present. Chauhan, who works as a driver in Uttar Pradesh's transport department, was the main conspirator, according to police.

Police said Raju Saini, who runs a kiosk, had got the tip-off about the cash in office and he passed on the information to Deepak Chauhan who conspired the robbery. PTI ALK MNK ALK MNK MNK