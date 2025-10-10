Delhi: Former national-level volleyball player among 3 held for robbing Rs 15 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Three people, including a former national-level volleyball player, have been arrested for allegedly robbing valuables worth around Rs 15 lakh from a jewellery store in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Verma (26), his younger cousin Manish Verma (18), and Sumit Dabas alias Sonu (33), the former national-level volleyball player.

Investigations revealed that Vishal and Sumit met in Tihar Jail in 2024 while lodged in separate criminal cases, one under the POCSO Act and another for murder. After their release, the two reconnected and, along with their cousin, allegedly planned the robbery to arrange money for personal and legal expenses.

The accused distributed the stolen gold chains among themselves after the theft. Vishal and Manish later sold one of the chains to a registered gold exchanger in Gurugram and used part of the proceeds to buy a mobile phone and transfer money into their relatives' accounts, police said.

"On October 4, a PCR call was received at the Samaypur Badli police station about a robbery at a jewellery shop located in Sector 18, Rohini. The complainant, Anil Kumar, told police that his cousin Vishal, along with an associate, visited his shop under the pretext of buying gold chains," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

While he was showing them the ornaments, Vishal's accomplice allegedly sprayed pepper spray in his eyes, snatched a tray of gold chains, and fled from the spot, police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and through technical surveillance and CCTV analysis, the police team traced the getaway car and arrested the accused within a day.

Police said that during interrogation, it was revealed that Vishal, the complainant's cousin, was the mastermind of the robbery. He conspired with Sumit, who previously worked as a bouncer, and Manish.

Further investigation is underway to trace other associates and verify the money trail, police added. PTI SSJ MPL MPL