Delhi: Four kill bike taxi rider to avenge brother's murder

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in an attack by four people in a “revenge killing” in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police on Monday said.

According to the police, Lucky, a bike taxi rider, had allegedly killed Shivam in 2015 when he was a juvenile.

On Sunday, Sangam Vihar police station got a call at 4.30 pm regarding a stabbing incident. When a team reached the spot, Lucky was found lying in a pool of blood and had multiple stab wounds, a senior police officer said.

After gathering information and checking CCTV footage, four suspects were identified, the officer said.

Among the suspects, two are Shivam’s brothers, the officer said, adding, it is suspected that the brothers killed lucky to avenge Shivam’s murder.

One accused, identified as Sunny, has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, Lucky’s family members gathered outside of the police station and held a protest against the police for not arresting all the accused.

Jitender Kumar Nagar said, "Around 6.30 am he told his mother he would return soon and went out and then around 6 pm, we got a call from the police asking us to come to the station and we got to know about his murder.” The family members demanded that the rest of the accused be arrested soon. Another relative Rachna said that Lucky had returned from Haridwar recently.

Meanwhile, Lucky’s mother said that she had no idea why her son was killed.

"I was on duty when at around 7 pm, I received a call from some relatives and they informed me about my son’s death. Police must take strict action against all the accused," she said. PTI BM NB