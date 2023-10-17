Delhi: Fourth accused arrested in Rs 3.20-crore robbery by posing as ED officials

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police has made the fourth arrest in the case of a robbery in West Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar where the accused posed as Enforcement Directorate officials, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the accused kidnapped the complainant, then entered his house and looted Rs 3.20 crore at gunpoint. Three accused were arrested earlier and Rs 1.27 crore was recovered from them.

The fourth accused has been identified as Vijay Grover (41), a history-sheeter.

"We have recovered Rs 19.5 lakh from him and are making efforts to recover the remaining amount," said a senior police official said in a statement.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the complainant had made a PCR call stating that around 8 pm on Friday, he was standing on the road near his home when a white Swift car stopped near him and three persons asked him to sit in the car saying that they are from the Enforcement Department.

Two persons in a Hyundai i10 car followed the first car, an official had said.

They brandished a pistol and threatened the complainant to hand over the money, which he had received from selling his property, alleging that the entire amount was hawala money, police said.

"The accused later took Ravi home where they took the box containing Rs 3.20 crore. They also snatched his and his mother's mobile phones. The accused then fled the spot taking Ravi along with them and dropped him near a petrol pump. He then made a call to police," the official had said. PTI BM NSD NSD