Delhi: Fraud accused kicks cop, flees with family while being served notice

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A cheating accused allegedly kicked a constable and decamped with his family when the policeman went to his house in south Delhi's Khanpur area to serve him a notice in a case, an officer on Thursday said.

The incident took place Tuesday when Constable Madan, posted at Farsh Bazar Police Station in Shahdara district, went to Gajraj Singh's house in Shatter Wali Gali, Khanpur, to serve him a notice in a 2020 cheating case, the officer said.

The constable said he was mishandled and kicked by Singh, who decamped with his wife and son from back door after locking him inside.

Singh is out on anticipatory bail and has not joined investigation despite three notices, the officer said.

Singh is involved in more than 11 cases of cheating and attacking public servants, police said.