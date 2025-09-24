Delhi: Fraudster posing as car firm manager dupes scrap dealer, held

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A 39-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a manager of a reputed car sales firm, duped a scrap dealer of Rs 50,000, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Raman Arora, a resident of Faridabad, was arrested from Badarpur, they said.

A mobile phone used in the offence was recovered, while the bank account in which the cheated amount was transferred has been frozen, they said.

According to the police, Delhi resident Tahir (35), in his complaint, alleged that he came in contact with a man who introduced himself as Vinod Sharma and claimed to be the manager of a car sales firm.

On July 29, the accused lured the complainant by offering car scrap at cheap rates.

After inspecting the scrap, the complainant transferred Rs 10,000 as token money. Later, the accused again contacted him with another scrap lot and demanded Rs 40,000 in advance before delivery. However, when the complainant reached the site, the staff of the company denied receiving any such payment, they said.

When Tahir tried to contact the accused, his phone was found switched off. Following this, he moved to police. An FIR was registered on September 13, and the accused was arrested on Tuesday. PTI BM NB