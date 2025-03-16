Delhi fruit vendor killed in stray bull attack

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A 54-year-old fruit vendor died after being attacked by a stray bull in the Narela area of outer-north Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Sanaullah lived in the area with his wife, four daughters and two sons.

His brother Khurshid Anwar said some stray animals were passing by as the victim was pushing his cart near Pocket 13 around 4 pm.

He was suddenly attacked by a bull and thrown in the air. He suffered severe head injuries and was bleeding profusely, the police said.

Locals chased the animals away and took Sanaullah to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they added.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and started a probe.