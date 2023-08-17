Delhi FSL integrates its systems with blockchain for 'tamper-proof' recording of evidence

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory systems is being integrated with a blockchain to ensure that samples submitted from the scene of a crime for analysis and reporting remain free of human or any other interface, officials said on Thursday.

With the introduction of the technology, the Delhi FSL has become the "first institution of its kind in the country" to use blockchain technology for transparent and tamper-proof digital recording of evidence.

The integration was inaugurated by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday, Raj Niwas officials said.

Saxena, on the occasion, asked probationary IAS officers to use technology for a speedy redressal to help common people.

"The blockchain technology integrated with the e-forensic app of the Delhi FSL will ensure that evidence (material samples) submitted from the scene of crime to the FSL for analysis and reporting, remain free of human interface or interference.

"Available only to authorised individuals in four separate blocks, representing four different stages of analysis, the data thus generated will be free of any tampering," a Raj Niwas official said.

A blockchain is a distributed database or ledger shared among a computer network's nodes.

The official said the storing of evidence on a blockchain will bring transparency, accountability, a greater trust and greater security, as well as increased efficiency and speed.

"The blockchain technology will also help automate the entire forensic workflow starting from police to the FSL, and the data entered by an investigating officer at police station level to the FSL, without disclosing the details such as FIR, name of parties, etc, which will ensure confidentiality," the official said.

Ever since Saxena took over as the Delhi LG in May last year, he has been insisting upon the integration of the e-forensic application of the DFSL with a blockchain, officials said.

He has been underlining the importance of transparent, tamper-free and speedy disposal of cases submitted to the FSL by the Delhi Police in the course of criminal investigation and subsequent judicial trials.

Saxena has been personally monitoring the progress and implementation of this initiative, they said.

The launch event held at the Raj Niwas, was attended by the Delhi chief secretary, city police commissioner and several senior officers, including 14 probationary IAS officers of the AGMUT cadre.

"Delhi Police has already trained about 1,500 personnel to operate this new technology and over 3,000 forensic samples are being processed and analysed using the blockchain technology.

"To this effect, the Delhi Police has already provided QR code scanners and printers to 225 police stations in the national capital," the official said.

This technology is completely "tamper-proof and transparent with unlimited capacity and storage for an infinite time period," the officials claimed.

The technology can also be used for keeping land records, birth and death certificates, caste and income certificates which can also be stored in individual digital lockers, they said. PTI KND VN VN