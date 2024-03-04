Delhi gained nothing from having seven BJP MPs: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Delhi has gained nothing from the sitting seven BJP MPs in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, alleging they "clapped" whenever work of his government was stalled by the Centre and the lieutenant governor.

Kejriwal also took a dig at the BJP saying it changed candidates for the Lok Sabha polls wherever the AAP fielded its candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister also appealed to people that he will be able to fight with the Centre for their rights if there are seven MPs of INDIA bloc in the city.

"I only have one thing to say, that Delhiites have to choose. People from Tamil Nadu choose the party from Tamil Nadu. People from Kerala also choose their own. If Delhiites also start doing the same and choose their MP from Delhi only," he said.

Adressing a press conference on budget 2024-25 presented in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal expected that the Rs 1000 honorarium for women announced in it will impact voters in Lok Sabha polls.

"Why won't it happen. It should be so," Kejriwal said, laughing at a question whether the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna announced in the budget will affect (woman) vote bank since it was to be implemented after Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal delivers what he promises, the Delhi chief minister asserted, saying the scheme announced in the budget will be implemented after Lok Sabha polls.

Alleging that the BJP, Centre and Delhi LG stalled the works of his government, Kejriwal said, "Delhi gained nothing from having seven BJP MPs. They clap when work of Delhi is stalled. If these seven MPs are from INDIA bloc, I will be strengthened and no one will dare to stall the work of Delhi people." In Delhi, BJP last Saturday announced its candidates on five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city. The party denied ticket to four of the five sitting MPs.

"This shows that the BJP is scared. The AAP candidates have sent shivers down their spines. They have changed candidates wherever they are contesting against the AAP candidates, it happened in Delhi and Assam. Let's wait for them to announce their candidates in Kurukshetra and Gujarat." AAP has fielded its candidates in four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The Congress, leading partner of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has yet to declare its candidates on three seats it has got in seat-sharing agreement with the AAP.

Kejriwal also asserted, when asked whether it was the last budget of his government before the assembly elections in 2025, that he hoped it will do so for next five years as well.

Commenting on BJP's campaign 'Modi ka Parivaar', the chief minister said that the saffron outfit considered cabinet ministers as its family while he considered two crore people of Delhi as his family. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS