Delhi: Gang member held with pistol, live cartridges in Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A man suspected to be a member of the Nandu gang was arrested with a pistol and live cartridges in Dwarka, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ishwar Singh alias Monu, a resident of Bharthal village in Dwarka, was nabbed during a planned operation.

According to the police, Singh is a key member of the Nandu gang, an organised criminal group involved in several cases of violence, extortion, and possession of illegal firearms in Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Singh is allegedly involved in multiple previous cases, including those under the Arms Act, attempt to murder, extortion, and assault on public servants, the police mentioned.