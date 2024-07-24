Delhi: Garage owner shot at in his office in Bindapur

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 37-year-old businessman was shot at by an unknown assailant while he was sitting in his office in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding firing at Sanjay Enclave, Uttam Nagar, was received at Bindapur around 05:30 pm.

A police team reached, and Pawan Garg was taken to BM Gupta Hospital, then shifted to DDU Hospital, they said. He suffered a gunshot injury on the left side of his neck. He is stable and undergoing treatment in the hospital, an officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that Garg runs an e-rickshaw garage near his house. While he was sitting in his office, an unknown person came inside and fired a bullet at him.

Police said that they suspect it to be a case of personal enmity.

Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify the attacker, police said.