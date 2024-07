New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday flagged off 320 electric buses, taking the number of such buses in the city to 1,970.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was also present at the flag-off event at Baansera.

By the end of 2025, Delhi aims to have a total of 10,480 buses, out of which 80 per cent will be electric. PTI SLB DV DV