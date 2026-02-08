Delhi gets 500 new electric buses, DTC EV fleet crosses 4,000

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Delhi government on Sunday launched 500 new electric buses, taking the total EV fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to more than 4,000, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

The chief minister said with the latest induction, Delhi has now become the state with the largest e-bus fleet in the country, calling it a landmark moment for the national capital's public transport system.

"For the first time in Delhi's history, 500 new electric buses have been inducted into the public transport system at one go. With this, the total number of electric buses in Delhi has crossed 4,000, establishing the capital as the city with the largest electric bus fleet in the country," the chief minister said at the launch event, which was also attended by BJP chief Nitin Nabin.

She said the low-floor, air-conditioned buses are equipped with panic buttons and other modern safety features, and will help improve connectivity while reducing air pollution, Gupta said.

The chief minister said that the government aims to increase the number of electric buses to 7,500 by the end of 2026 and to 14,000 by 2028.

"Over the last year, the government has rapidly added electric buses to the DTC's fleet, which has not only helped reduce pollution but has also provided commuters with a safer, more comfortable and affordable mode of transport," she said.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said a new electric bus route between Delhi and Panipat has also been launched to provide safe, convenient and pollution-free travel to thousands of passengers.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is constantly working on improving the city's transport sector.

"One such measure is providing last-mile connectivity to people. We have recently signed an MoU with Bharat Taxi in this regard, and soon a new EV policy and an e-rickshaw policy will be in place," she said. PTI SSM RHL